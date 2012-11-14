Sam Nutall Jr.

Sam "Nut" Nutall Jr., 83, of Kankakee, exchanged time for eternity on Thursday (Nov. 8, 2012) from his home with his family near. A gathering of family and friends will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee, where he was a member and a member of the Mission Ministry. The Rev. William H. Copeland Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Mr. Nutall retired from Henkel Corp. after 31 years of service. Sam was born June 3, 1929, in Indianola, Miss., the son of Sam Sr. and Theresa Williams Nutall. His wife, the former Rainor Mae Jefferson, whom he married June 3, 1952, in Hollandale, Miss., preceded him in death.

He is survived by his sons, L.C. Nutall, of Kankakee, LeeVon (Charlena) Nutall, of Stockbridge, Ga., Charles Nutall, of Chicago, and Sam Nutall, of Pascagoula, Miss.; daughters, Arnella Nutall, of Kankakee, Floretta Casin and Theresa Nutall, both of Chicago, and Donella (George) Johnson, of Kankakee; his sister, Theresa Nutall, of Chicago; his brothers, Dale London & James (Mattie) Newtall, both of St. Louis, Mo., and Melvin Caldwell of Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Latrice Nutall, Rosalie Tarr, of Country Club Hills, Ernestine (Clarence) Stevenson and Clara Vine, both of Kankakee, Lucinda (Stanley) Taylor, of Bourbonnais; 50 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, and special friends, Charles Smith Jr., Earl Giddings and Reece Malone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and six brothers; and one daughter and son-in-law, Florida and Grant Porter.

