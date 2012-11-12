Cindy Frerichs

Cindy L. Frerichs, 57, of Herscher, died at 3:35 p.m. Friday (Nov. 9, 2012) at her residence. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 12, with a 3:30 p.m. prayer service at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher, where she was a member. The Rev. Doug Hauber will officiate. Memorials may be made for Masses or to Kankakee County Relay For Life.

Mrs. Frerichs was a homemaker. She was born Sept. 19, 1955, in Kankakee, the daughter of Lloyd and Drucilla Chenore Boudreau. She enjoyed entertaining, dancing and coupon shopping.

Surviving are her husband, Scott Frerichs, of Herscher, whom she married Nov. 6, 1976, in Clifton; one daughter, Kristen (Tony Wise) Frerichs, of Kankakee; two sons, Eric (Kelly) Frerichs, of Herscher, and Matt (Marianne) Frerichs, of Danforth; seven grandchildren, Kodie, Emerson, Chloe and Nolan Frerichs, all of Herscher, Sophia Frerichs, of Danforth; and Austin and Michael Wise, both of Kankakee; three sisters, Diane Papineau and Vicky Bishop, both of Clifton, and Donna Parker, of Indiana; and mother-in-law, Doreen Frerichs, of Herscher.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Larry Boudreau; and one sister, Judith Boudreau.

