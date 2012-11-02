John Logan Jr.

Visitation for John Walter Logan Jr., 34, of Decatur, Ga., formerly of Kankakee, will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, until the noon funeral service at the Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Carolyn Butler will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date. He died Oct. 21, 2012, in Decatur.

Mr. Logan was a construction laborer. He was born Aug. 16, 1978, the son of John Walter Sr. and Sabrina Lynn Watson Logan.

Surviving are his mother, of Kankakee; his fiancee, Sierra Williams, of Decatur; grandparents, Vergil Watson, of Tennessee, Geraldine Watson, of Kankakee, and Hazel Logan, of Indiana; and aunts, uncles, niece, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Jason LaMar Logan; aunt, Alice Vactor; cousin, Michael J. Logan; great-grandparents, the Rev. C.W. and Alice Mosley and Noverda and Lucy Watson.

