Robert Gibson — North Richland Hills, Texas

Robert L. "Bob" Gibson, 86, of North Richland Hills, Texas, formerly of Kankakee, died Oct. 10, 2012, at his home, from congestive heart failure and other complications. Funeral services were held Oct. 19 at Hurst Church of the Nazarene, Hurst, Texas. Pastor Ken Rose, of Buena Vista, Colo., officiated. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations for memorials be made to Hurst Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 639, Hurst, TX 76053. Memorial Park Funeral Home, North Richland Hills, was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Gibson was an assembler at David Bradley and worked in the service department at the Roper Corp. He was born July 9, 1926, in Kankakee, the son of Lysle L. and Cora Brown Gibson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving from 1944 to 1945. He was a general handyman at various churches. He was always helping someone with remodeling, building or anything they needed. He was a member of College Church of the Nazarene, Bourbonnais, High Country Church of the Nazarene, Buena Vista, and Hurst Church of the Nazarene.

Surviving are his wife, the former Janet Miller, of North Richland Hills, whom he married Nov. 23, 1947, in Somerset, Mich.; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Cindy and Herb Pallissard, of Bourbonnais, Barbara and Mark Clark, of Hurst, Texas, and Nancy and Jim Williams, of Richardson, Texas; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and one brother and sister-in-law, Herb and Loretta Gibson, of Lady Lake, Fla.

(Pd.)