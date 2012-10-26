Paul Rosenboom

Paul L. Rosenboom, 51, of Woodland, died Tuesday (Oct. 23, 2012) at his home.

Cremation rites have been accorded by the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, where memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday until the 1 p.m. memorial service. Pastor Jan Horn will officiate.

Burial will be in GAR Cemetery, Watseka. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Mr. Rosenboom was a farmhand. He was born Feb. 10, 1961, in Watseka, the son of Raymond and Barbara Laffoon Rosenboom. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing.

Surviving are one brother and sister-in-law, David and Denise Rosenboom, of Buckingham; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Ron Hotler, of Watseka, and Sherry and Jessi Russow, of Bourbonnais; six nieces and nephews; and five great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

