Visitation for Florence Palazzini, 91, of Essex, will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd., Braidwood Chapel, leaving the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. to proceed to St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church, Essex, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m.

Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood. Pallbearers will be Ryan Latham, Austin Sandusky, Aaron Halpin, Lindsay Pualoa, Ashley Boone and Mason Halpin. Memorial donations in her name may be made to St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church, the Essex Lions or to the Essex Fire Department. Mrs. Palazzini passed away Thursday (Oct. 18, 2012) at her home.

She was born June 1, 1921, in Diamond, the daughter of James and Jenny (nee Enrietta) Dvorak. She was a member of St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church. Florence enjoyed her ceramics and loved to bake and cook. Her family, including her grandchildren and great-grandson, were the love of her life.

Surviving are four daughters, Myrna (the late David) Latham, of Bloomington, Sandra (Donald) Halpin, of Reddick, Marsha (Danny) Ford, of Essex, and Susan (Allen) Sandusky, of Tinley Park; five grandchildren, Ryan (Danielle) Latham, Lindsay (Jason) Pualoa, Aaron (Nicole) Halpin, Ashley (Alex) Boone and Austin Sandusky; one great-grandson, Mason Halpin; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Dvorak, of Essex, and Eleanor Gagliardo, of Coal City; special friend, Josephine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Telio O. Palazzini (Jan. 8, 2007); one grandson, Ryan David Latham; one brother, James Dvorak Jr.; and one sister, Marie Johnson.

Please sign her guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.

