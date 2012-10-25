E. Richard Bade

E. Richard "Dick" Bade, 86, of Joliet, formerly of Kankakee, passed away peacefully Monday (Oct. 22, 2012) at Advocate Bromenn Hospital, after a brief illness.

Survived by his dearest best friend, Betty Crusen; six nieces and nephews, Lynn (Robert) Sandifur, Bruce (Chris) Bade, Colleen (Jim) Morriss, Sheri (deceased-Dick) Spader, Kenneth Michael (Ann) Coulter and Kevin (Mary) Coulter; and brother-in-law to Ken (Madeline) Coulter. Numerous great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Edward L. Bade; and a sister-in-law, Jane J. Bade.

Mr. Bade retired from Vulcan Materials in 1987. He was born Oct. 14, 1926, in Kankakee, the son of Elmer and Laura (nee Sheets) Bade. His wife, the former Mary Lou Coulter, whom he married Dec. 23, 1950, preceded him in death Jan. 7, 1999. He was a graduate of the University of Illinois Class of 1950, receiving a bachelors degree in economics and business administration. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during World War II in the South Pacific (1945-1947). He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Joliet, serving as an elder and very active with youth in the church. He was a volunteer at Silver Cross Hospital, active in the Loners on Wheels Camping Club and the Westminster Wonderer's. Dick loved camping and traveling in his RV. He was a loyal University of Illinois alumnus who enjoyed the Fighting Illini football and basketball.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road, Joliet, where funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Silver Cross Hospital or the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.

