Death notices; Oct. 25, 2012

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Anna Richards</strong>, 92, of Bradley, died today (Oct. 25, 2012) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Friday, Oct. 26</strong>

<strong>Judy Krones</strong>, 11 a.m. St. Edmund Catholic Church, Watseka

<strong>LaVerne Krueger</strong>, 11 a.m. St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Kankakee

<strong>Eric LeCount</strong>, gathering, 6-9 p.m. Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel

<strong>Eugene Malone, 11 a.m. St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, New Lenox</strong>

<strong>Martha Mougin</strong>, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manteno

<strong>Martreal Riley</strong>, 10 a.m. Morning Star Baptist Church, Kankakee

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Viola M. Ebert</strong>, 95, of Onarga, were held Oct. 24 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga. Trevor Kuipers officiated. Mrs. Ebert died Oct. 20, 2012. Burial was in Onarga Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tom Hawkins, Royce Ballard, Jerry Haynes, Scott and Russell Saxsma and Todd Cook.

Funeral services for <strong>Dr. James A. Goldenstein</strong>, 81, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 24 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kankakee. The Rev. Karl Koeppen officiated. Dr. Goldenstein died Oct. 12, 2012. Burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Herscher. Pallbearers were B.J. Doss, Ryan Nitsche, Mike Lemenager, Adam Wagner, Chris Soyke and Pete Macabobby. Honorary pallbearers were Aaron Wagner, Kevin Soyke, and Drs. Roger Taylor, Patricia Podach, David Lang and Philip Hays.

A funeral Mass for <strong>Jeannene M. Knowles</strong>, 52, of Momence, was celebrated Oct. 24 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence. The Rev. Dan Hessling officiated. Mrs. Knowles died Oct. 19, 2012. Pallbearers were Nick, Kyle, Emily and Katie Denny, Alyssa and Jacquelyn Blanchette, and Taylor and Alex Gilliam.