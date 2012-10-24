Clarice Brady

Clarice M. Brady, 82, of Bourbonnais, died Saturday (Oct. 20, 2012) in her home. Visitation for Mrs. Brady will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais, with the memorial service immediately following at 11 a.m. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private inurnment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Mausoleum, Kankakee, by invitation only.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, memo: Chris Brady, 811 W. Evergreen Ave., Suite 204, Chicago, IL 60642, or www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

Mrs. Brady was a retired elementary school teacher with 28 years of service, most of them with Kankakee School District 111.

She loved everything she did in her life — mom, wife, teacher and homemaker. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and camping, and loved everything about being a family. She cherished old friends from college and new friends from whatever she was involved with such as writing club, teaching, impromptu club, book club and a hospice volunteer.

She was born in New Philadelphia, Ohio, the daughter of Theodore and Wilma Strahl (deceased). She graduated from Olivet Nazarene University and received her master's degree in education from Ohio State University.

Surviving are one great-grandchild; seven grandchildren; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Susan and Dale Beals, of the Nashville, Tenn. area, Denise and Grayson Gilmore, of Lafayette, Ind., and Diane Brady, of Indianapolis; and one son, Dan Brady.

Her husband, Curtis K. Brady; two sisters, Ruth Peffer and Jean Goble; and one brother, John Strahl, are deceased and welcomed her into heaven.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd.)