Death notices: Oct. 22, 2012

<blockquote> <blockquote><strong>DEATH NOTICES</strong><br /> <br /> <strong>Clarice "Chris" Brady</strong>, 82, of Lafayette, Ind., a former area resident, died Saturday (Oct. 20, 2012) at Rosewalk Commons in Lafayette. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.<br /> <br /> <strong>Richard McCorkle</strong>, 67, of Bourbonnais, died Sunday (Oct. 21, 2012) at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno.<br /> <br /> <strong>Sharon K. Regnier</strong>, 73, of Bourbonnais, died Friday (Oct. 19, 2012) at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.<br /> <br /> <strong>COMING SERVICES</strong><br /> <br /> <strong>Tuesday, Oct. 23</strong><br /> <br /> <strong>James Kozek</strong>, 10 a.m. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Braidwood<br /> </blockquote> </blockquote>