Dorothy Kahler — Wilmington

Dorothy Marie Kahler, 89, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 16, 2012) at Provena St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

She was born Feb. 26, 1923, in Kankakee, the daughter of Fern (nee Watson) and John Valerio. She was raised and educated in Coal City and married Hervey Kahler who preceded her in death May 26, 2007. Dorothy worked at the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant and later retired from DeMert & Dougherty Inc. in Coal City. She greatly enjoyed attending the Wesley Women's Group and will be remembered for her love of reading, embroidery and politics.

Dorothy is the mother of Alyce Sue (the late Jack) Mikel, of Wilmington; grandmother of the late Shaun Kelly Mikel; great grandmother of Bobby, Brett, Brandon and Blake; great-great grandmother of Ryder; and sister of Denny, Joe, Skippy and Joanne. She is also survived by her special niece, Judy Sundine, of Wilmington; close friends, Carolyn Frost and Rosie Bell; and many other dear relatives and friends, especially those from Island City Baptist Church in Wilmington.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday Oct. 22, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Freitag-Reeves & Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Road in Wilmington. Pastor Ron Taylor from Island City Baptist Church in Wilmington will officiate. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Wilmington. Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Dorothy's memory to Island City Baptist Church, 120 Vine St., Wilmington, IL 60481.

