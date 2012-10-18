Anita Jones-Gathing

Visitation for Anita Louise Jones-Gathing, 85, of Kankakee, will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at the Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Minister Robert Allen will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Mrs. Gathing died Sunday (Oct. 14, 2012) at ManorCare Health Services.

Mrs. Gathing retired from the dietary department at Shapiro Developmental Center. She was born July 17, 1927, in Kankakee, the daughter of Willie E. and Annie Mae Fleet Benard. Her first husband, Casey Jones, preceded her in death. She later married Charles Gathing in 2009, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are nieces and nephew, Lorita (Justin) Harris, Marilyn Jackson, Carolyn Clark and Johnny Jackson, all of Kankakee, and Anita Kaye Benard, of Sacramento, Calif.; two brothers-in-law, Ollie Sims and Nathaniel White, both of Kankakee; and one sister-in-law, Margaret and Frank Love, of Kankakee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Gathing; and one brother, Willie Benard Jr.

