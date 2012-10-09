Samuel Azzarelli

Visitation for Samuel J. Azzarelli, 90, of Kankakee, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Kankakee, where he was a member, at 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. The Kankakee American Legion Post No. 85 will provide military graveside services. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or to the "Folds of Honor" Scholarship Organization.

He entered into eternal life on Saturday (Oct. 6, 2012) peacefully at home with his beloved family.

Born on Nov. 5, 1921, in Kankakee, Mr. Azzarelli was a retired business owner of Azzarelli Construction Company, a company he helped build (from Azzarelli Trucking and Excavating and Azzarelli Material Company) and later owned with his father, Raymond Azzarelli, and his brothers, Joseph, Bart, Pete, and John Azzarelli. He loved spending time with his brothers; working, traveling, and golfing with them. His sister, Josephine Azzarelli Raspolich, taught him how to care for others. His parents, Raymond and Carmella, were Italian immigrants who taught him to have faith in God and whom he loved dearly along with his siblings.

He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran (D Company/9th Infantry Division/39th Infantry Registrant/Private First Class/Silver Battle Star and Bronze Star in Combat Recipient/Infantry Badge Recipient). He was stationed in Italy and later battled through Normandy, France, Belgium, and Germany (D-Day). His division met the Russians at the Elb River in Germany and his jeep was the first to cross the Bridge at Remagen into Germany. He had the opportunity to attend many World War II reunions, most notably the 65th anniversary of his division in Indianapolis, Ind. He boarded Honor Flight Chicago with his close friend, Don Wulff, touring Washington, D.C. and later was welcomed home by his family at Midway Airport. Letters he received regarding his service prompted him to visit St. Joseph School in Bradley to relay his wartime experience to his granddaughter's junior high students. The "Folds of Honor" Scholarship was recently named in his honor, along with veteran Carl Kasler.

He was a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan, a 54-year ticket holder who immensely enjoyed Game 1 of the 2005 World Series at U.S. Cellular Field with two of his children. This past summer, the Chicago White Sox organization honored him as "Hero of the Game" in recognition of his service to the U.S. Army. He enjoyed supporting youth sports as well, as he was a regular fixture at his grandchildren's games (Limestone Grade School, Limestone Little League, Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, and Herscher High School), and annual events such as the Kankakee Holiday Basketball Tournament. In the past, he spent time coaching and sponsoring Limestone Little League teams when his sons played.

He loved spending time outdoors, in particular, gardening and golfing. He had multiple opportunities to golf with PGA professionals: Arnold Palmer, Jim Furyk, Phil Mickelson, and Chi Chi Rodriguez (among others) in Professional-Amateur tournaments and outings. He held a membership at the Kankakee Country Club since 1962, where he was honored this past summer for his service to the community and to the U.S. Army at an event hosted by Riverside Medical Center. He enjoyed the many outings he spent with friends and acquaintances on those greens.

Mr. Azzarelli was a member of the Elks Lodge 627, the Moose Lodge 802, the Knights of Columbus, the Hundred Club, and the American Legion. He reached out to the community in various innumerable ways. His spirit of giving, along with his family, touched countless lives.

Surviving are his wife, the former Jean LaGesse, of Kankakee, whom he married March 2, 1946, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Bradley; three sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Vicki Azzarelli, Jim and Mary Azzarelli, all of Florida, and Greg and Julie Azzarelli, of Kankakee; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Paula and Phil Czernik, Jeanne and Jeff James, and Mary McGrath, all of Kankakee; 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Vivian (Bart) Azzarelli, Barbara (Joe) Azzarelli, and Betty (John) Azzarelli; and many nieces and nephews, including Jayne Azzarelli Korstick, one of his primary caregivers in recent months to whom the family is eternally grateful.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, Frank Raspolich; son, Raymond Azzarelli; and son-in-law, George McGrath.

He will be forever missed but infinitely remembered by everyone's life he touched. His generous spirit has left an indelible, everlasting mark on our hearts.

