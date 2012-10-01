Michael LeBeau

Michael J. LeBeau, 58, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (Sept. 29, 2012) at his residence.

He was born April 14, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of Orville and Verlene "Pat" Patchett LeBeau.

Surviving are one brother, Ken LeBeau, of Lombard; and one sister, Pam Blaha, of Phoenix, Ariz.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. Wednesday until the 5 p.m. memorial service at The ARC of Iroquois County, 700 E. Elm St., Watseka. Father Michael Powell will officiate. Memorials may be made to The ARC of Iroquois County. Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka, is in charge of arrangements.

