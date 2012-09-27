Robert Moyer

Robert L. Moyer, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Sept. 9, 2012) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

Mr. Moyer was an engineer and director of operations for the Trenton Times in New Jersey and The Daily Journal for 37 years. Robert was born June 12, 1931, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of Harry and Blanche (Blount) Moyer. Robert attended Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa, where he received his undergraduate education and then went on to Iowa State University, where he earned a master's degree in engineering. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Methodist Church, Kiwanis and the Kankakee Country Club. He was on the board at National City (First Trust) Bank and president of the board at Riverside Medical Center. He enjoyed golfing.

He is survived by his wife, the former Carol Ramsay, whom he married July 6, 1952; one daughter, Ann (Gary) Pasek, of Midland, Mich.; two sons, Doug (Ann) Moyer, of Noblesville, Ind., and Scott (Laurie) Moyer, of Roscoe; seven grandchildren, Megan Rankin, Brian Pasek, Sara Carpenter, Curtis Moyer, Joey Moyer, Allison Braimah and Ryan Moyer; seven great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Zion, Annaliese, Lena, Leonardo, Isabella and Jazmine; one sister, Ramona Hild, of Webster City, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Bobby Hild.

A memorial visitation will take place from 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Place, 403 North Fourth St., Danforth, IL 60930.

