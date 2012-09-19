Mabel Olson

Visitation for Mabel Eleanore Olson, 89, of Gilman, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, and from 10 a.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Danforth, until the 11 a.m. funeral service.

Burial will be in Ridgeland Township Cemetery, Thawville. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. She died at 12 a.m. Monday (Sept. 17, 2012) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

Mrs. Olson worked for Bear Brand Hosiery in Kankakee. Mabel was born Oct. 11, 1922, in Ashkum Township, the daughter of John G. and Hattie H. (Conrad) Henrichs. She was raised in Ashkum Township and attended Merkle Country School. She moved to a farm in Thawville after her marriage, and then upon retirement from farming, Mabel and Estol moved to Gilman in 1983. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed quilting with the Love Day Sewing Ladies for Lutheran World Relief. She was the last member of the Thursday Afternoon Club in the Thawville area, and was a finalist in the 1971 Pillsbury Bake Off Contest. She enjoyed baking, sewing and flowers.

Surviving are her husband, Estol Olson, whom she married Feb. 28, 1946, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Danforth; children, Larry Olson, of Gilman, Carol Hubler, of Tinley Park, and Lisa (Greg) Boise, of Tolono; six grandchildren, Tricia Penkala, of Willowbrook, Megan Olson, of Bloomington, Kimberlee Boise, of Clinton, Julie Boise, of Chicago, and Geoffrey and Joseph Boise, both of Tolono; one sister, Dorothy (Jim) Forrest, of Gilman; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Gregory Olson; one brother, Herbert Henrichs; and one sister, Bernice Tholen.

