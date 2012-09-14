Death notices: Sept. 14, 2012

<strong>DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Joe Arnold</strong>, 54, of Bourbonnais, died Thursday (Sept. 13, 2012) at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes.

<strong>Beatrice Lacost</strong>, 91, of Kankakee, died Thursday (Sept. 13, 2012) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee. Arrangements are pending at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.

<strong>Evelyn Schaumburg</strong>, 84, of Herscher, died Thursday (Sept. 13, 2012) at the Merkle-Knipprath Catholic Home, Clifton. Arrangements are pending at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Herscher Chapel.

<strong>Edward Uhoch</strong>, 86, of Manteno, died Thursday (Sept. 13, 2012) at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes.

<strong>Gaylord Westerhoff</strong>, 85, died today (Sept. 14, 2012) at Bradley Royale Health Care Center. Arrangements are pending at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes.

<strong>COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Saturday, Sept. 15</strong>

<strong>Edwin Benoit</strong>, 11 a.m. St. George Catholic Church, Bourbonnais

<strong>Donald Bonvallet</strong>, 11 a.m. First Presbyterian Church, St. Anne

<strong>Suzanne Bruns</strong>, 11:30 a.m. Cotter Funeral Home, Momence

<strong>Timothy Curl</strong>, 11:30 a.m. Brown Funeral Home, Manteno

<strong>Alice Faber</strong>, 10 a.m. Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee

<strong>Jerry Furia</strong>, 11 a.m. St. John United Church of Christ, Kankakee

<strong>Pamela Grise</strong>, 10 a.m. Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais

<strong>Alberta Murray</strong>, noon, First United Methodist Church, Wilmington

<strong>John Schlotman</strong>, 11 a.m. (CDT) St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kentland, Ind.

<strong>PAST SERVICES</strong>

A funeral Mass for <strong>Dolores B. Lazzara</strong>, 99, of Barling, Ark., formerly of Kankakee, was celebrated Sept. 13 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Nesbit officiated. Mrs. Lazzara died Sept. 7, 2012. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were J.R. Kemnitz, Laurie Karns, Jerry Munnich, Robb Burton, Madison Serrano and Lane LeBlanc.