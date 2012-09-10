Mary Thompson-Tatro

Mary L. Thompson-Tatro (nee Bell), 92, of Wilmington, died Friday (Sept. 7, 2012) at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Visitation and video tribute will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Freitag-Reeves & Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Rose Catholic Church, Wilmington. The Rev. Steve Bondi will officiate.

Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wilmington. Pallbearers will be John Thompson, Chris Roman, Nick Forsythe, Dan Bell, Roy Strong and Tom Hayden. Memorials may be made in her memory to Kuzma Care Cottage, 635 S. Main St., Wilmington, IL 60481 or to the Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.

