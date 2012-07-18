Marvin Booi

Visitation for Marvin E. Booi, 82, of Momence, will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Momence Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kankakee, where he was a member. The Rev. Karl Koeppen will officiate.

Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. He died Monday (July 16, 2012) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Mr. Booi was a retired farmer. He also retired from J.W. Mortell Company as a night foreman, and from Spieth's Market Inc. as a butcher. He was born May 12, 1930, in Danforth, the son of George and Irene Meints Booi. He was an avid gardener who enjoyed sharing his vegetables with friends and family. He loved flowers, birds, going to auctions, his dogs and most of all, his family.

Surviving are his wife, the former Phyllis Janssen, of Momence, whom he married Nov. 5, 1950, at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse; one son and daughter-in-law, Daryl and Cindy Booi, of Greensboro, N.C.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and Keith Salm, of Plainfield, and Lisa and Don Winge, of Bourbonnais; grandchildren, Matthew (Lisa) Salm, Tim Salm, Sarah (Jason) Grebasch, Cari (Erik) Nystrom, Doug (Kristy) Booi, Becky Booi, Amy Booi, Jeremy Winge and Angie (Justin) Valdiviez; great-grandchildren, Jenna Salm, Samantha Booi and Matthew, James, Luke and Peter Nystrom; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Marilyn and Lee Janssen, of Momence, and Miriam and Vern High, of Bourbonnais; and one brother and sister-in-law, Myron and Nancy Booi, of Bradley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Craig Booi.

Please sign his guestbook at smitsfh.com.

(Pd.)