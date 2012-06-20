Curtis Riston II

Visitation for Curtis Edward "Bub" Riston II, 23, of Watseka, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Pastor Joe Hughes will officiate. Private burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family or to the donor's choice. He died Sunday (June 17, 2012).

Mr. Riston was a truck driver for McGhee Trucking. He was born Feb. 2, 1989, in Watseka. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, canoeing, singing, playing bags and horseshoes, shooting pool and riding his motorcycle.

Surviving are his father and stepmother, Curtis and Kathy Riston, of Watseka; his mother and stepfather, Margaret Riston and Dan Henson, of Watseka; one brother and sister-in-law, Nathan and Keri Farris, of Watseka; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Rachel Farris-Brose and Duane Brose, of Watseka, and Amber Riston, of Kankakee; three stepbrothers and one stepsister-in-law, Richard Jr. and Jennifer Penley, of Watseka, Lee Leathers, of Manteno, and Eric Henson, of Sheldon; two stepsisters, Leann Leathers, of Kankakee, and Danielle Henson, of Bradley; maternal grandmother, AnnaBee Horner; stepgrandmother, Alice Riston; and nieces and nephews, Sydni and Shawn Farris, Chelsea Ponton, Camryn Brose, and Destiny and Faith Penley.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Kenneth C. Horner; and paternal grandparents, Raymond A. and Betty I. Riston.

