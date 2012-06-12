David Cheshire

David B. Cheshire, 48, of Bradley, died Saturday (June 9, 2012) at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home, Manteno, with a walk-through by the Manteno Community Fire Protection District at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be in Peotone Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the David B. Cheshire Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Mr. Cheshire retired from the Manteno Fire Protection District as a career captain, and served on many other fire departments. He was a fire investigator with the MABAS 7 Fire Investigation Team. He also served on the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District and worked with other fire districts and ambulance services in Kankakee and Will counties. He worked at Provena St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee and owned FireHouseTravel.com. In his spare time, he was an instructor with the University of Illinois and Kankakee Community College in the fire science programs. He was born Sept. 26, 1963, in Joliet. He served in the National Guard. He was of the Catholic faith and a member of the Manteno Historical Society. He enjoyed listening to jazz and blues music, traveling, barbecuing and being with family and friends.

Surviving are his father, L.T. Cheshire, of Gary, Texas; his mother, Odette (Nickel) Koch, of Bradley; one sister and brother-in-law, Rachel and Ron Shelby, of Kempton; one brother and sister-in-law, Micah and Katie Cheshire; four nieces, Lindsey, Brooke and Danielle Shelby, and Addison Cheshire; and two nephews, Joel and Jarrett Cheshire.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Mark Cheshire; one nephew, Cody Shelby; and one niece, Jessica Shelby.

(Pd.)