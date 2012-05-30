James Bretzman

James E. Bretzman, 85, of Manteno, passed away Monday (Jan. 9, 2012) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee, with his family by his side after a short battle with pneumonia.

Mr. Bretzman worked for the Illinois Central Railroad and was a security guard for Kankakee State Hospital, where residents loved the old bikes that he repaired and would bring to them. He was born June 5, 1926, in Gilman, the son of Carl and Mari (Schunke) Bretzman. His wife, the former Eleanor J. Otis, whom he married May 12, 1951, in Kankakee, passed away in 2007. James was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during World War II and was stationed at Naval Station Great Lakes.

Jim retired at the age of 62 and became an avid golfer at South Shore Golf Club. He had five holes-in-one. He also collected more than 100,000 golf balls on his walks around the golf course. He enjoyed going to Balmoral Park racetrack and watching college basketball and pro football. He liked to be outdoors working on his yard or working on the miniature golf course at Aspen Ridge Golf Course. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a real handyman and enjoyed helping others when they were in need; we miss him dearly.

Surviving are his brother, Clarence (Ted) Bretzman, of Benton; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Floyd and Jill Bretzman, of Whitefish Bay, Wis., Gary and Shauna Bretzman, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Mark Bretzman, of Watseka; one daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Marc Denault, of Manteno; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Louis, Carl, Erwin, Albert, Alvin, Floyd and Jesse; two sisters, Lucy (Susie) Shell and June; and one daughter-in-law, Marci (Veronda) Bretzman.

A gathering time for family and friends will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, June 2, until the 11 a.m. prayer service at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township.

Please sign his guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd.)