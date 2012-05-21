Lavern Rewerts

Lavern "Ben" F. Rewerts, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (May 17, 2012) at the Miller Center in Kankakee.

Mr. Rewerts was employed by Bergeron Acceptance Corporation for 25 years and retired from the consumer loan department of Kankakee Federal Savings & Loan. He was born Nov. 15, 1926, in rural Piper City, the son of Frank and Susanna (Decker) Rewerts. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Lavern was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, serving as treasurer for a number of years, a member of the Chebanse Masonic Lodge 429, Bloomington Consistory, Royal Order of Jesters Court 48 of Chicago, Medinah Shrine Club, past president of the Order of the Eastern Star, member and past patron of Dorcas Chapter 5 Order of the Eastern Star of Illinois, member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, Kankakee Kiwanis Club, 100 Club, advisory board of the Salvation Army of Kankakee and Riverside Medical Center Auxiliary.

Surviving are his wife, the former Margaret Stark, whom he married Aug. 22, 1951, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee; one sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Clarence Rubin, of Kankakee; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, George K. Rewerts and Floyd W. Rewerts; and one sister-in-law, Donna Rewerts.

A gathering time for family and friends was from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, with Masonic rites at 6:30 p.m., at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, where funeral services were held at 11 a.m. today, May 21. The Rev. Steve Goodin officiated.

Entombment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hairy Cell Leukemia Research Foundation, 2345 County Farm Lane, Schaumburg, IL 60194, Asbury United Methodist Church, the Salvation Army in Kankakee or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Building Fund in Bourbonnais.

Please sign his guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd.)