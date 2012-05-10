Rozella Quinlan

Rozella L. Quinlan, 90, of Bourbonnais, died at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday (May 8, 2012). There will be no visitation or services. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Kokomo, Ind.

Mrs. Quinlan retired from Kokomo Gas & Fuel Co. after 30 years of service. She was born Dec. 17, 1921, in Cass County, Ind., the daughter of Lester C. and Olive Jane Cress Raines. Her husband, Floyd Quinlan Jr., whom she married Sept. 10, 1941, in Denver, Colo., preceded her in death. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kokomo.

Surviving are her son, Alan J. Quinlan, of Bourbonnais; one grandson, Michael Quinlan, of Poplar Bluff, Mo.; one granddaughter, Amanda Quinlan, of Dexter, Mo.; brother-in-law, Oscar Taylor, of Springdale, Ark.; and 15 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Keith Raines and Verlin Dean Raines; and two sisters, Iris Williams and Olive Janice Taylor. (Pd.)