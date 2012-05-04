Michael Blakeney

Visitation for Michael L. Blakeney, 21, of Kankakee, will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Pastor Dwight Ascher will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Mound Grove Gardens Mausoleum, Kankakee. Memorials may be made to the family wishes. He died Sunday (April 29, 2012) as the result of an auto accident.

Mr. Blakeney was serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was born July 11, 1990, in Kankakee, the son of Lawrence and Helen Hibbs Blakeney. He was a graduate of Kankakee High School.

Surviving are his father, of Kankakee; five sisters and one brother-in-law, Tina Velazquez, of Rantoul, Tracy and Stephen Wright, of Kankakee, Misty Blakeney, of Rantoul, Christina Blakeney, of Kankakee, and Kaitlin Blakeney, of Carbondale; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Joshua Powers, and Lawrence Michael and Dawn Blakeney, all of Kankakee; 13 nieces and nephews; and aunts and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother (April 23, 2012).

Please sign his guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd.)