Helen Blakeney

Visitation for Helen M. Blakeney, 60, of Kankakee, will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee. Pastor Dwight Ascher will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to the family wishes. She died Monday (April 23, 2012) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee.

Mrs. Blakeney was a foster mother since 1983. She was born Dec. 27, 1951, in Kankakee, the daughter of Lester and Virginia Patterson Hibbs. She attended Grace Baptist Church and enjoyed doing ceramics, crocheting and reading.

Surviving are her husband, Lawrence A. Blakeney, of Kankakee, whom she married April 3, 1982, in Illiana Heights; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Joshua Powers, of Kankakee, Michael Blakeney, of North Carolina, and Lawrence Michael and Dawn Blakeney, of Kankakee; five daughters and one son-in-law, Tina Velazquez, of Rantoul, Tracy and Stephen Wright, of Kankakee, Misty Blakeney, of Rantoul, Christina Blakeney, of Kankakee, and Kaitlin Blakeney, of Carbondale; 13 grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Leslie and Glenn Piekarczyk, of Nevada; four brothers and three sisters-in-law, Perry and Vickie Eckhoff, of California, Jerry and Diane McColley, of California, Roy and Gloria Hibbs, of Arizona, and Dwayne Eckhoff, of California; and many nieces and nephews. She was also a mother to Heather Sandlin, of Hobart, Ind., Blanca McCoy, of North Carolina, Malcolm Dowdy, of Kankakee, and many more.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Please sign her guestbook at clancygernon.com. (Pd.)