Visitation for Teresa "Morena" Martinez, 63, of Milford, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday. The Rev. Neil Larimore will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Milford. Memorials may be made to the Teresa Martinez Memorial Fund or to the donor's choice. She died Thursday (March 8, 2012) at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, Ind.

