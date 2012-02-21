Alexander Gates Jr.

Visitation for Alexander 'Lil Lo" Gates Jr., 24, of Bradley, will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Morning Star M.B. Church, Kankakee. Pastor C. Ramont Morris will officiate.

Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Memorials may be made to the family. He died Wednesday (Feb. 15, 2012) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 13, 1988, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Alexander Gates and Brenda Lloyd.

Surviving are his mother, Brenda (Reggie) Harper, of Bourbonnais; his father of Batesville, Miss.; four sisters, Eloise Lloyd, of Bourbonnais, Ragueha Gates, of Bradley, and Vickie Lewis and Laquisha Clay, both of Milwaukee; six brothers, Kwame Perry and Jabari (Whitney) Gates, both of Chicago, Rex Gates and Alexander "Boogie" Gates Jr., both of Milwaukee, Roman Bryant, of Nashville, Tenn., and Dwan Benson, of Batesville; and maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Lloyd, of Chicago.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Willie and Everline Clasberry; maternal grandfather, Edward T. Lloyd; and paternal grandparents, Robert Fleming and Eloise Gates.

Please light a candle for him at jonesfuneralservices.com.

