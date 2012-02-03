Donald Bell

Visitation for Donald E. Bell, 86, of Cissna Park, will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park, and from 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral services. The Rev. Silas Montgomery will officiate.

Burial, with military rites by the Cissna Park American Legion Post 527, will be in the Cissna Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. He passed away Wednesday (Feb. 1, 2012) at the Hoopeston Community Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Bell was employed at Uarco Inc. in Watseka for 35 years. He was born Oct. 27, 1925, in East Lynn, the son of Ola and Esther Davis Harms. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a member of the Cissna Park American Legion Post 527. He was a volunteer for the Cissna Park Fire Department. His hobbies included fishing and hunting with his grandchildren, as well as camping and traveling with his family. Don especially enjoyed keeping track of his family by cruising Cissna Park. He will always be remembered for waving from his porch to his grandchildren going to and from school. He also will be fondly remembered as "Grandpa Bell" by all that knew him.

Surviving are his wife, the former Laverne Lober, whom he married Nov. 2, 1946, in Cissna Park; one son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Gloria Bell, of Milford; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Sherry Shields, of Cissna Park, Karen and Dan Rodgers, of Champaign, and Jackie and Dan Bauer, of Cissna Park; 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nita Brooks, of St. Joseph, and Phyllis Martin, of Murphysboro; and one sister-in-law, Sue Bell, of Watseka.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Tom Bell; and one sister, Marge Vickers.

