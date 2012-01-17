Harvey Eckhoff

Harvey F. Eckhoff, 72, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., formerly of Momence, died Jan. 6, 2012. Funeral services were held Jan. 11 at the Emerald Coast Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Chaplain Douglas Morris officiated. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to LAVFW Department of Florida for Cancer Aid and Research in memory of Harv F. Eckhoff.

He was born April 20, 1939, and was a graduate of Momence High School.

C/MST Eckhoff had a very dedicated 30-year career, serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1988. He had many tours all over the world, including two tours in Vietnam and one tour in Grenada. He was very dedicated to the VFW for more than 30 years. He was elected to the VFW National Council as state commander for 17 months, also district commander and Department of Florida VFW judge advocate and Post 7674 commander.

Harv leaves us for a life of eternal life.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Alice; two daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Dave Pearson, Sherry and John Lujan; two sons and daughters-in-law, Berley and Deborah Eckhoff, Thomas and Lucie Eckhoff; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Richard Demack; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey "Sparky" Sr. and Elizabeth Hayden Eckhoff.

