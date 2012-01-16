Frederick Greep

Frederick J. "Ted" Greep, 93, of Kankakee, died Saturday (Jan. 14, 2012) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the noon funeral services at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee.

Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

Mr. Greep worked at A.O. Smith Corp., retiring after 31 years of service. He was born Feb. 9, 1918, in Grant Park, the son of John and Minnie Crocker Greep. His wife, the former Gloria J. Panozzo, whom he married June 7, 1947, in Manteno, died April 21, 2001. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during World War II. He was a member of AMVETS and a former member of the American Legion. He enjoyed gardening and tinkering and fixing things.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Robert J. Panozzo-Adler, of Kankakee, and Donald L. and Elizabeth Greep, of Grant Park; one daughter and son-in-law, Barbara J. and David Goselin, of Ashkum; and three grandchildren, one stepgrandchild, three great-grandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, William Greep; and two sisters, Mabel Senholtz and Beatrice Chamberlain.

