Lydia Schnittchen

Lydia "Lily" (Szamos) Schnittchen, of Mesa, Ariz., and formerly of the Iroquois County area, was born in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 21, 1921, and called home by God, after a 3-month illness, on Dec. 21, 2011, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Mesa. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Kentland, Ind., with burial immediately following the Mass. A luncheon will follow in the parish hall. Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Lily and her husband, Julius, and their two daughters were welcomed by the U.S. as political refugees after the failed Hungarian Revolution. In 1957, the family settled in Connecticut, where they quickly acclimated to the American way of life, and became proud and active citizens of their new country.

Lily worked at the Stamford Hospital in the medical records department and continued working in the medical field after the move to Illinois in 1974. She led an active life; her busy schedule was filled with a variety of volunteer services; she sang with the church choir, served as a eucharistic minister, helped at the Sheldon library and the Iroquois Memorial Hospital's gift shop, and was a member of the hospital auxiliary.

She was an avid bridge player, devotee of the arts, lover of opera, involved with the Kankakee Art League and a supporter of the Iroquois County Historical Society. She was ever ready for a new adventure and lived the last two years of her life in Arizona.

Lily is finally reunited with her beloved husband of 50 years, Julius, and her grandson Mark Bunkoczy. Her abiding faith and love of God was her strength and inspiration; she modeled marital fidelity and Christian values to her daughters and grandchildren. She blessed the lives of those who knew her, and she will be sorely missed. Fiercely independent, she struggled with the physical limitations of advancing years, invariably fashionable, kind and gentle, always a lady.

She is survived by two daughters, Eva Bunkoczy, of Mesa, and Agnes Czegledi, of Fairburn, Ga.; two granddaughters, Tracy Bunkoczy, of Orange County, Calif., and Carrie Czegledi Kelley, of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; and one great-grandson, Julien Kelley, of Oak Ridge.

Memorials in Lily's honor may be made to Good Samaritan Society -- Mesa Good Shepherd, 5848 E. University Drive, Mesa, AZ 85205, or to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 409 E. Allen St., Kentland, IN 47951.

