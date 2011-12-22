Robert Guimond

Visitation for Robert L. Guimond, 80, of Bourbonnais, will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais.

Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Momence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maternity BVM Catholic Church or to Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. He died Monday (Dec. 19, 2011) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

