Rita Smith, 66, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Dec. 16, 2011) in Kankakee. A gathering time for family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a 7 p.m. Rebekah service, at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, and from noon Wednesday at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee, until the 1 p.m. celebration of life funeral service.

Burial will be in Grand Prairie Cemetery, Bonfield. Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church or to the Rebekah Scholarship Fund.

Mrs. Smith was a school teacher for 28 years, primarily in kindergarten and first grade. She worked for the Jasper, Massac and Mason County school districts, retiring in 2006. She was born Jan. 9, 1945, in East St. Louis, the daughter of Walter and Mary Rose Malmberg Gardner. She received her associate degree from Wabash Valley Jr. College and her Bachelor of Science degree in education from Indiana State University. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of Phi Beta Kappa, the PEO and the Rebekah Assembly of Illinois, where she served as president since October 2011.

Surviving are her husband, the Rev. Dr. Robert W. Smith, of Bourbonnais, whom she married April 13, 1963, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in East St. Louis, Ill.; two daughters and one son-in-law, R. Renee and Randy Edmondson, of Des Plaines, and C. Michelle Gelso, of Metropolis; five grandchildren, Megan, Libby and Matthew Edmondson, and Katie and Paige Gelso; one brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. Dr. Glen and Kayla Gardner, of Grand Blanc, Mich.; and one sister and brother-in-law, Sherie and Jerry Huber, of Fenton, Mich.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

