Omer Mailloux

A memorial Mass for Omer J. Mailloux, 88, of Kankakee, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, where he was a member. In lieu of a visitation, a celebration of his life will follow at 2 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Kankakee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family wishes would be appreciated. He passed away Sunday (Dec. 11, 2011) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Mailloux was a union painter. He was born March 18, 1923, in Fowler, Ind., the son of Omer A. and Mabel Mailloux. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during World War II. He was a member of the Kankakee VFW Post 2857. He enjoyed playing the guitar.

Surviving are his wife, the former Lorene Savoie, of Kankakee, whom he married Sept. 25, 1948; his children, Thomas (Patty) Mailloux, of Effingham, Barbara (Michael) Fortin, and Diana (Donald) Ortman, both of Limestone, Yvonne (Terry) Irps, Roger Mailloux and Ronald Mailloux, all of Kankakee; 23 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Isabell Hamm, of Boca Raton, Fla., and Clara (John) Evans, of Poway, Calif.; one brother, Alvin (Coyita) Mailloux, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, James Mailloux; two brothers, LaVern Mailloux and Robert Mailloux; one sister, Doris Pruitt; one granddaughter, Rhonda Mailloux; and one great-grandson, Michael Robert Gentille.

