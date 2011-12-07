Ralph Erickson

Ralph L. Erickson, 81, of Kankakee, formerly of Marion, died Monday (Dec. 5, 2011) at the Miller Center in Kankakee. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The Rev. Steve Goodin will officiate.

Interment will be in Limestone Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church or to the Miller Rehab Activity Department.

