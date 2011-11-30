Visitation for Leo Naylor, 74, of Kankakee, will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. The Rev. David McMillan will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. He died Saturday (Nov. 26, 2011) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Mr. Naylor worked in construction as a concrete finisher and had also been employed by Restvale Cemetery. He was born Feb. 19, 1937, in Meridian, Miss., the son of Viney and Cicero Dorsey.

Surviving are his wife, the former Virginia Williams, whom he married in 1963; one daughter and son-in-law, Susie and Ernest Jefferson, of Kankakee; other children, Kevin Naylor, Valerie Holmes, Wanda Williams and Karen Naylor, all of Chicago; two grandchildren; four brothers and two sisters-in-law, Eugene and Eva McWilliams, of Phoenix, Ariz., Chris Dorsey, of Miami, Fla., Craig Dorsey, and Kevin and Jean Dorsey, all of Kankakee; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Earnest Rodgers, of Robbins, and Roxanne Dorsey, of Park Forest; and several other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by one son, Keith Naylor; one sister, Sheila Ciaccio; and other son, Johnathon Naylor.

Please send condolences at <a href="http://www.laxmortuary.com" target="_blank">www.laxmortuary.com</a>. (Pd.)