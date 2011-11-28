Evelyn Phillips

Evelyn C. Phillips, 91, of Coal City, died Saturday (Nov. 26, 2011) at the Morris Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. Visitation and video tribute will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Coal City. The Rev. Robert Noesen will officiate.

Burial will be in the Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be P.J. and Chris Collier, Mike and Kyle Morrall, and Bob, Terry, Matt, Doug and Adam Phillips. Memorials may be made in her memory to a charity of the donor's choice.

