Dorothy McNeely Coffman Hester

God called Dorothy Rowena McNeely Coffman Hester, 94, of Toano, Va., formerly of Bradley, home Friday (Nov. 11, 2011) in Williamsburg, Va. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. The Rev. Andrew Anthony will officiate.

Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley.

Ms. Hester was a secretary for State Farm Insurance for 23 years. She was born Dec. 9, 1916, in Davison, Mich., the daughter of Lewis Franklin and Amanda Julia Maloney McNeely. She grew up in Chatsworth, Ill. She was a lifelong Methodist who loved gardening and entertaining her family and friends. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 766 for 35 years.

Surviving are one son, Darryl Coffman, of Normal; two daughters, Joyce Coffman Robbins, of Bourbonnais, and Shirley Coffman Long, of Virginia; and one stepdaughter, Jane Hester Hirt, of Bourbonnais.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Myrtle McNeely Read, Ruth McNeely Kesler and Dolores McNeely Friedman; and infant daughter; two stepdaughters, Susan Hester Dermody and Betty Hester Clough; and five grandchildren.

Please sign her guestbook at clancygernon.com.