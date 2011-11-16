Death notices: Nov. 16, 2011

<strong>COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Thursday, Nov. 17</strong>

<strong>Gerhard Dubbert</strong>, 10 a.m. First Church of the Nazarene, Kankakee

<strong>Mildred Goldtrap</strong>, 11 a.m. Zion Lutheran Church, Chebanse

<strong>Joyce Ryan</strong>, 11 a.m. Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais

<strong>Maxine Schmidt</strong>, 11 a.m. St. Paul's Lutheran Church at Woodworth

<strong>PAST SERVICES</strong>

A funeral Mass for <strong>Richard S. "Biss" Bisaillon</strong>, 82, of Bourbonnais, was celebrated Nov. 15 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais. Father Richard Pighini was the celebrant and Fathers Vern Arseneau and Jason Nesbitt co-celebrated the funeral Mass. Mr. Bisaillon died Nov. 11, 2011. Burial, with military honors by the U.S. Army, was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Emil and James Bisaillon, Todd Lambert, Toni Adams, Karl Schuh and Richard Raines.

Funeral services for <strong>Bonita "Babe" Brinkman</strong>, 87, of Ashkum, were held Nov. 12 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. The Rev. Steve Hartman officiated. Mrs. Brinkman died Nov. 9, 2011. Burial was in the Ashkum Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dean Redenius, Larry and Harold Bokker, Wilbur Lauterbach and Paul Heideman.

Funeral services for <strong>Earline Jones</strong>, 70, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 12 at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. The Rev. Ronald Bartlett officiated. Ms. Jones died Nov. 7, 2011. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Harold Williams, Cedric, Zacchues, and Sidney Hayes, Rodney Rush and Carlos Jones.

Funeral services for <strong>Roberta R. "Bobbi" Werner</strong>, 66, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 15 at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Lance Hurley officiated. Ms. Werner died Nov. 10, 2011. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Matt Replogle, Mike Hurst and Merle Penrod.