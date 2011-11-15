Anna Lowery

Anna L. Lowery, 84, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Nov. 12, 2011) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Wednesday until the 7 p.m. funeral services at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Jim Harkins will officiate.

Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Mrs. Lowery worked at Littelfuse, doing piece work. She was born July 27, 1927, in Natural Dam, N.Y., the daughter of Homer and Mildred Smith Gladle. Her husband, Richard Lowery, whom she married Nov. 2, 1945, in Kankakee, preceded her in death July 20, 1994. Anna was a member of the Church of Christ in Martinton. She enjoyed crocheting, doing crossword puzzles and playing bingo.

Surviving are two daughters, Venita (Rodney) Woodall, of LaHogue, and Wanita (Nathan) Stoops, of Bourbonnais; four sons, Richard (Margaretta) Lowery, of Primera, Texas, Dennis Lowery, of Dalton, Ga., Patrick Lowery, of Harlingen, Texas, and Timothy (LeAnn) Lowery, of Monticello, Ind.; one sister, Retha Abrentes, of Gouverneur, N.Y.; 29 grandchildren, several great- and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jerold; and one daughter, Dianna.

