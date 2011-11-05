Hilda Koester

Hilda H. Koester, 102, of Cissna Park, passed away Thursday (Nov. 3, 2011) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 6, 2011) at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park, and from 10 a.m. Monday at St. John's Lutheran Church at Ash Grove, until the 11 a.m. funeral services. The Rev. Kevin Wendorf will officiate.

Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery at Ash Grove. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church Building Fund, Prairieview Lutheran Home or Christ Lutheran High School.

She was born April 8, 1909, in West Miltona, Minn., the daughter of Gustav and Agnes Schmidt Bettermann. Her husband, Bernhard Koester, whom she married Aug. 18, 1941, in Parkers Prairie, Minn., preceded her in death Nov. 3, 2008. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church at Ash Grove.

Surviving are two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Bettermann, of Crescent City, and Delores Bettermann, of Alexander, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and four sisters.

