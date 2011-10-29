Eugene Fraher -- Albany, N.Y.

Eugene William Fraher, 86, of Albany, N.Y., formerly of Cullom, passed away Monday (Oct. 24, 2011).

Mr. Fraher retired after 37 years from Ford Motor Co. in 1988.

Gene was born Oct. 19, 1925, in Cullom, the son of Dennis and Agnes Fraher. His parents preceded him in death.

He was the eldest of five children, brother, Bob; sister, Patricia Martin; and deceased brothers, Don and Ray.

He and his wife, Paula, were married 58 years. She preceded him in death.

He had seven children, 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. (Pd.)