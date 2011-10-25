Adrienne Adolph

Adrienne J. (Pinsly) Adolph, 70, of Chicago, died Thursday (Oct. 20, 2011). Graveside services were held Oct. 24 at Westlawn Cemetery in Norridge. Rabbi Douglas Zelden officiated. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Chicago Jewish Funerals, Skokie Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.

She was born Aug. 23, 1941.

She was the beloved wife of the late Harvey Adolph; and the devoted mother of Cheryl (Steve) Touhy, of Bourbonnais; and the late Alan Adolph. She was also the proud grandmother of Savannah and Harley.

Please light a candle for her at <a href="http://www.chicagojewishfunerals.com/" target="_blank">cjfinfo.com</a>. (Pd.)