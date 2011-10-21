Death notices: Oct. 21, 2011

<strong>COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Saturday, Oct. 22</strong>

<strong>Fern Bayston</strong>, 11 a.m. St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gilman

<strong>Dan Denton</strong>, 1 p.m. gymnasium at Central High School, Clifton

<strong>Clyde Dralle</strong>, 11 a.m. Green Garden United Methodist Church

<strong>Daniel Graves Sr.</strong>, 1-3 p.m. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee

<strong>Mary Gray</strong>, 11 a.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Campus

<strong>Jean and Ronald Krueger</strong>, 11 a.m. Zion Lutheran Church, Ashkum

<strong>Lori Moeller</strong>, 11 a.m. Cotter Funeral Home, Momence

<strong>Rosa Bulliner-Stone</strong>, 10 a.m. St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee

<strong>David Thorson</strong>, 11 a.m. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais

<strong>Doris Whitlow</strong>, 10 a.m. Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee

<strong>PAST SERVICES</strong>

A funeral Mass for <strong>Theresa Lucas-Branchini,</strong> 86, of Manteno, was celebrated Oct. 20 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. The Rev. Al Heidecke officiated. Mrs. Branchini died Oct. 15, 2011. Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery, Manteno. Pallbearers were Peter and Aidan Lucas, Michael Holloway, Gary and Larry Calloni and Bob Frank.