Karen Ninis

Visitation for Karen L. Ninis, 47, of Bradley, was from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 9, at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee, where funeral services were held Oct. 10.

Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory. Memorials may be made to the family. She died Wednesday (Oct. 5, 2011) at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind.

Ms. Ninis was a support service worker at Shapiro Developmental Center for the past 15 years. She was born Feb. 27, 1964, in Kankakee, the daughter of Stephen and Carol Board Martin. She loved cooking and gardening, and was devoted to her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her significant other, Kevin Fries, of Bradley; her children, Todd (Candi) Ninis, and Sarah (Nelson) Gowler, of Bourbonnais, Thrisha (Jeff) Myers, of Wyoming, Kristy Ninis, and Anna Ninis (Steve Ladson), of Bradley; eight grandchildren, Jordyn Ninis, Avory Ninis, Mallory Ninis, Cortlynn Ninis, Talyah Myers, Dyllan Myers, Chelsea Rueff and Jared Rueff; her mother, Carol Meents, of Bradley; and siblings, Robert Martin, and Daryl Martin (Susan Mazza O'Lena), both of Bradley, Richard (Mary) Martin, of Saunemin, James (Cindy) Martin, of Wisconsin, Steve (Heather) Martin, of Arlington Heights, Harold Wayne (Amy) Meents, of Eldorado, and Dennis Martin, of Richland, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her father; one brother, David Martin; and one sister-in-law, Connie Martin.

