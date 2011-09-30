Death notices - Sept. 29, 2011

DEATH NOTICES

Julia W. Bartholomew, 91, of Roswell, Ga., former area resident, died Wednesday (Sept. 28, 2011). To honor her wish, her body was donated to the Emory University School of Medicine.

COMING SERVICES

Saturday, Oct. 1

Ada Bork, 11:30 a.m. Piper City Presbyterian Church

Lori Cromwell, 11:30 a.m. Congregational United Church of Christ, Kankakee

Howard Dybedock, 4 p.m. St. John United Church of Christ, Kankakee

Napoleon Haney, 11 a.m. Union Baptist Church, Hopkins Park

Willie Jones, noon Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee

Arthur Kingery, 11 a.m. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais

Thomas Ryan Jr., 11 a.m. Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee

Ida Stout, 7 p.m. memorial Manteno Christian Church

Cecil Tanner, 11 a.m. Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee

PAST SERVICES

Funeral services for Madelyn R. Merwin, 87, of Manteno, were held Sept. 29 at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. The Rev. Charles Wheeler officiated. Mrs. Merwin died Sept. 26, 2011. Burial was in Elmwood Cemetery in Manteno. Pallbearers were Carolyn Hayes Mohr, Patrick Hayes II, Gregory Hayes, Nicholas Debouck, Shane Clark, Cheryl Mohr, Jason Hayes, Jennifer Yarno, Heather Debouck, Melissa Jet and Melanie DeBouck.

Services for Marian M. Owens, 91, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 29 at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Terry Owens officiated. Mrs. Owens died Sept. 25, 2011. Inurnment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Mark, Jason and Andrew Absher, Dale, Phil, Brad and Nick Dionne.