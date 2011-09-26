Leroy Kemp

Leroy H. Kemp, 86, of Bourbonnais, formerly of Kankakee, died Sunday (Sept. 25, 2011) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kankakee. The Rev. Christopher Sheets will officiate.

Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Memorials may be made to Provena Our Lady of Victory or to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

