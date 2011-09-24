Lorraine Schneider

Lorraine Zeisler Schneider, 95, passed away peacefully Wednesday (Sept. 21, 2011). Lorraine, proud to be a lifelong resident of Kankakee, partnered with her husband, Donald R. Schneider, in the family travel and insurance business, Albert Schneider & Sons, later known as Schneider Travel. Lorraine was born in 1916, the second child of Olive M. (Boule) and Fred H. Zeisler.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 34 years; her brothers, Wesley and Frederick; and her sister, Phyllis (Porter).

She is survived by her children, Ann Walters (William), of Nashville, Ind., Donna Duffield (Richard), of Rockville, Md., and Richard Schneider (Eileen), of Champaign; seven grandchildren, Don Walters, of Seattle, Wash., Sarah Roberts, of Tampa, Fla., Laura Babe, of Ann Arbor, Mich., Andrew Maglott (Emily), of Burton, Ohio, Erin Soldezzo (Joseph), of Seattle, Megan Patel (Dhiren), of Chicago, and Erica Schneider, of Champaign; nine great-grandchildren, Duncan, Carl, Gregory, Frederick and Penelope Babe, Olivia Roberts, Nathan and Alexander Maglott and Shea Soldezzo; and many nieces and nephews in the Zeisler, Porter and Schneider families. All were a great joy to her, and she to all of them.

Lorraine graduated from Kankakee High School and Stephens College in Missouri. She earned her Bachelor of Science in 1938 from the University of Illinois, where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. She taught high school mathematics in Atwood for two years before marrying Donald in 1940. Appreciative of the educational opportunities she enjoyed, Lorraine strongly supported the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and later established the Frank O. Schneider Collection at the Rare Books Library at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Lorraine was active in her church and her community. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Riverside Hospital Auxiliary, and for many functions of the First Presbyterian Church of Kankakee. She was a member of the Woman's Club of Kankakee, Minerva, Kankakeeland Needleworkers, and her bridge club. All of her family continue to enjoy the beautiful products of her handiwork.

After she retired, Lorraine traveled with friends and family throughout the world. However, her favorite times were organizing and participating in the Zeisler family reunions in Colorado, Michigan and Indiana.

A memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. Donations in Lorraine's memory may be made to the University of Illinois Foundation, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or to a charity of your choice. Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

