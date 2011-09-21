Olivia Caldwell

On Feb. 15, 1943, Olivia Dell Caldwell was born the only child to the union of Meridith Eloise and Ophelia Marie Young, along with her sister/cousin, Rose Sharp Robicheaux, in Chicago. Being born into a strong Christian family, Olivia gave her life to Christ at an early age.

Olivia attended Wadsworth Elementary School and Hyde Park High School. After completing her education, Olivia entered into matrimony with Claude L. Wyatt III, and became an active member of the usher board at Vernon Park Church of God. She later gave birth to three wonderful children.

Olivia continued her education at Olive-Harvey College and Chicago State University and pursued her career with the Chicago Board of Education, working with children in various schools while also serving as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In 1998 she retired from the educational system in Chicago and relocated to the south suburbs, where she reared three of her grandchildren. She later saw that her work was completed in the Chicagoland area and moved with her grandson to Bourbonnais to be closer to her family, and soon became a member of the Church of God Worship Center.

Olivia found love, joy and happiness living in Bourbonnais and loved her minister, Pastor Rick Sexton.

On Sept. 14, 2011, at 7:15 p.m., the Lord decided her fight was over and chose to relocate her one last time into a fully furnished mansion that he already prepared for her.

Olivia leaves to mourn her three children, Allen L. Wyatt and Brian K. Wyatt Sr., both of Chicago, and Claudea' M. and William Ellis, of Washington, D.C.; 11 grandchildren, Brian K. Wyatt Jr., Adrian S. Warren, Tiffany M. Wilson, Chanelle N. Wyatt, Terrance C. Wyatt, Brandon L. Wyatt, Meridith S. Wyatt, Noah L. Wyatt, Bryce Ormar Wyatt, Carlos Murillo and Luis Murillo; one daughter-in-law, Noclia Martinez; and six great-grandchildren. She was an aunt to her cousins, John (Linda) Robicheaux, Kevin (Lawanda) Robicheaux, both of Bourbonnais, Michael Robicheaux, of LaMore, Calif., Gail Robicheaux (Lester) Jones and Francine Robicheaux (Willie) Toler, all of Kankakee.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister/cousin.

Olivia's presence will be dearly missed and felt for years to come, but her spirit will be felt in everyone's life that she had touched.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee, and from 10 a.m. Friday at Church of God Worship Center in Bourbonnais until the 11 a.m. funeral services.

Burial will be in Oakland Memory Lanes in Dolton. Memorials may be made to the family.

